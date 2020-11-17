Florida colleges and universities opt for online learning after Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, many students won't return to campus until the spring semester.

TAMPA, Fla — With the threat of college students spreading COVID-19 over the holidays, many colleges and universities are taking steps to prevent that spread when heading back to campus.

All of the biggest campuses in Florida have seen an increase in cases recently. The latest numbers from last week show:

University of Central Florida: 136 new cases

University of Florida: 119 new cases

Florida State: University: 52 new cases

University of South Florida Tampa campus: 41 new cases

University of Tampa: 34 new cases

10 Investigates reached out to the schools to find out what their plans are following Thanksgiving break.

FSU, USF, UCF and UT are all opting for online instruction after the fall break.

In an email, UF leaders said they are not requiring students to stay home but are “encouraging students to stay home after Thanksgiving and finish the semester from wherever they are, since the majority of our fall classes are online.”

COVID-19 information by school:

What other people are reading right now: