MIAMI — The Ultra Music Festival might not go on as planned later this month because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The Miami Herald reports the popular electronic music event will be postponed for a year, meaning it would be canceled for 2020.

However, there has yet to be a public announcement on the festival's status.

Per the Herald, city leaders said Wednesday morning they want to suspend Ultra and work out a plan to postpone the event. A resolution between the two sides reportedly has been made, but there will not be an official announcement until Friday morning.

WTVJ-TV, citing a source with the city of Miami, also reports Ultra will be "postponed indefinitely."

Ultra runs during the weekend of March 20 at Miami's Bayfront Park.

RELATED: List: Call your Tampa Bay area health department with coronavirus questions

10News

South Florida has reported no known cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health says there are two positive coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay region.

RELATED: Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida

RELATED: Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter