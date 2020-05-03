MIAMI — The Ultra Music Festival might not go on as planned later this month because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The Miami Herald reports the popular electronic music event will be postponed for a year, meaning it would be canceled for 2020.
However, there has yet to be a public announcement on the festival's status.
Per the Herald, city leaders said Wednesday morning they want to suspend Ultra and work out a plan to postpone the event. A resolution between the two sides reportedly has been made, but there will not be an official announcement until Friday morning.
WTVJ-TV, citing a source with the city of Miami, also reports Ultra will be "postponed indefinitely."
Ultra runs during the weekend of March 20 at Miami's Bayfront Park.
RELATED: List: Call your Tampa Bay area health department with coronavirus questions
South Florida has reported no known cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health says there are two positive coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay region.
RELATED: Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida
RELATED: Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says
What other people are reading right now:
- Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado
- Showers, maybe a severe storm, to rumble through Thursday
- Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- She spent 2 years taking care of the 'perfect plant.' Then, she realized it was plastic
- Florida lawmakers propose jail time for emotional support animal fraud
- Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Disney World
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter