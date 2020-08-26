Dean: Students suspended after large gathering at University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — As classes begin for students at the University of Tampa Wednesday, not all those enrolled will be allowed in class.
Multiple students have been suspended after hosting large gatherings inside a residence hall at the school and off campus last week.
In a letter sent to students Friday, Dean of Students Stephanie Russell Krebs said these students have been suspended and can't live on campus or attend class until their student conduct cases are resolved. Dean Krebs stressed the university has a "zero tolerance" policy for "risky student behavior."
Read Dean Krebs' full statement below:
Students,
We were informed that last evening a large gathering occurred in one of our residence halls, which is a direct violation of our Spartan Shield Health and Safety plan and Student Code of Conduct. Students hosting these gatherings (on and off campus) have been and will continue to be interimly suspended from the University. Students who receive an interim suspension may no longer live in the residence halls and may not attend classes until their student conduct cases are resolved. Additionally, all students involved in this incident and those determined to be involved in any further incidents will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.
I urge you to refrain from gathering in large groups, on-campus or off-campus where physical distancing cannot be met. The stakes are high and the behavior of one impacts many. Our ability to remain safe and in-person as a UT community depends on each one of us and this requires zero tolerance for risky student behavior. We will continue to move swiftly to remove those from the community who endanger others and do not adhere to our Spartan Shield Health and Safety plan.
You can get more information on the university's plan and guidelines for COVID-19 here.
