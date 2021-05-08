Florida sees steady rise in COVID vaccination rates as cases continue to surge

The state has seen a rise in the number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Just as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Florida, people across the state are starting to get the message health leaders have been trying to get out - it's time to get vaccinated.

The state has seen a rise in the number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID vaccine, recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Since mid-July, the state has been on an upward trajectory in both first and second doses. It's a stark contrast from the steep drop which happened in April.

At that time, the state's 7-day moving average for first doses was more than 144,000. Come July, and that average dropped to just under 20,000. As of Thursday, the 7-day moving average has more than doubled to around 45,000.

This comes as doctors and nurses across Florida continue to see an increased number of people dealing with COVID-19.

The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to a pandemic high of 12,516 patients as of Aug. 5, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year — a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic.