People 60 and older can get a vaccine in Florida starting Monday

The state is expanding who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, now including the 60-64 age group.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even more people in Florida will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when the state lowers its age requirement.

Shots can begin going into arms for people age 60 and older starting Monday, March 15, per Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order. The modified minimum age requirement joins the list of other statewide eligibility criteria, including:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

People deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 (you'll need this form from your doctor and to visit a participating vaccine site)

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

Lawn enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

A statewide pre-registration appointment website for vaccines is live at myvaccine.fl.gov, though not every Florida county is participating, such as Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas.

People who live in those counties can pre-register for an appointment on patientportalfl.com.

Hernando County will open the scheduling portal at 3 p.m. Sunday for people 60 and older. Pasco County will do the same at 2 p.m. Sunday. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties already are allowing people who fit the minimum age requirement to pre-register.

Anyone who needs assistance with registration in the counties previously mentioned can call 1-844-770-8548.

A new registration website will launch Monday morning in Manatee County for those aged 60-64. That age group in Sarasota County can register on its system at noon Monday.

People also can consider visiting the FEMA-run site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Tampa Greyhound Track. Appointments can be made through the statewide pre-registration site at myvaccine.fl.gov.

Publix already updated its registration system to allow people 60 and older to sign up for an appointment, the company said.

CVS' website has not yet been updated to show the new age group, while Walmart and Winn-Dixie should also have updates on their websites within the next day or so.