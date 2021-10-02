More COVID-19 vaccines heading to Florida counties

Manatee and Sarasota Counties prioritized by state to receive additional doses

TAMPA, Fla — We’ve been asking and today the Governor says we will be getting more COVID vaccines into Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that COVID vaccine doses have been increased in 3 counties.

10 Investigates Jennifer Titus has been tracking those doses since President Biden’s promise of 100-million doses in 100 days back in January.

At a vaccination site in Venice Wednesday morning, Governor DeSantis announced Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee Counties were prioritized for more doses.

He says all of this comes after data showed a lower percentage of vaccinations in those three areas.

He specifically spoke about Sarasota’s doses going up by 3,700 doses, and said the goal of the site in Venice was to vaccinate 3000 seniors in 3 days.

This comes as the state received 325,000 doses, up from 307,000 the previous week, from the Federal government.

DeSantis continues to stand with his decision to vaccinate older Floridians.

“We’re putting our parents and grandparents first on this,” said DeSantis.

And the doses are set to go up even more next week. State Senator Rick Scott tweeted the state would receive 340,000 more doses next week. That is in addition to the vaccines heading to pharmacies as part of a new federal program. You do have to register for those appointments just like the local health departments or state sites.

You can register here online for Publix, Winn-Dixie, Wal-Mart.

