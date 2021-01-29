Pasco County School District offers COVID-19 vaccines for employees 65 or older

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County's school district announced a partnership with the region's health department which would provide COVID-19 vaccines for senior employees.
The first doses will be administered Sunday, Feb. 7 at two locations - one in New Port Richey and the other in Land O'Lakes, the school district says. The second doses will be administered Sunday, Mar. 7.
Like the rest of Florida, only employees 65 or older can be vaccinated, as well as the school district's first responders.
Pasco County says vaccinations are by appointment only. The school district did not disclose the amount of doses it would be receiving.
Two other school districts in Tampa Bay announced vaccines for their school employees last week.
Polk County said it had partnered with Florida's Department of Health, but did not specify the number of doses that would be sent to its schools.
Hillsborough County is working with Tampa General Hospital to supply the clinic space and workforce. Anywhere between 1,200 and 1,300 employees are eligible for vaccines. However, the school district did not specify how employees could register.
