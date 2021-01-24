2,100 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots open Sunday in Pasco County

ST LEO, Fla. — Appointments slots are scheduled to go online Sunday afternoon in Pasco County for people looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Seniors are asked to use an online patient portal to pre-register for one of three vaccine clinics at Saint Leo University. Sign-ups on the patient portal site begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.
People also can call 1-844-770-8548 to schedule an appointment.
There are 700 appointments available each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, 27 and 29.
But be warned: appointment slots are expected to be filled quickly. The portal is the same website used by Pinellas County to fill 8,000 appointment slots on Saturday after it was knocked offline by an issue with a third-party company.
Pasco County, like others, currently are accepting the following groups of people for a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff.
- Persons 65 years of age and older.
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
- Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.
