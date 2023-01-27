Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh fined $8K by ethics commission for 'VIP' COVID vaccine site

Baugh admitted to handpicking two of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the county for a COVID-19 vaccine site and putting herself and friends on a "VIP list.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was fined $8,000 by the Florida Commission of Ethics for her role in organizing a selective COVID-19 vaccination site in February 2021.

The vaccine was just being rolled out to the general public after being approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The COVID-19 pandemic was still at its height.

The pop-up vaccination site served two of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the county where there were fewer COVID-19 cases compared to less affluent areas. Baugh, who was commission chair at the time, later admitted to handpicking those ZIP codes for the site.

The decision came Friday but the settlement had some detractors from members of the commission. A few members felt Baugh should have been fined the maximum amount — $10,000 each for two violations — for a total of $20,000.

Three thousand doses were set to be given to the county at the time. Baugh admitted to handpicking two of the wealthiest ZIP codes for the site.

10 Investigates uncovered the former chair sent a letter to Manatee County's public safety director asking that she and four friends be added to the list of people that could get the shot. She apologized shortly after.

"For my part and my misconceptions, I am truly sorry," Baugh said during a 2021 commission meeting. "I have not received the vaccine. I didn't get it."

Despite concerns over her actions commissioners let the controversial commission chair keep her title until the probable cause was found in the ethics complaint against her in December 2021.

Kevin Van Ostenbridge replaced Baugh in late December 2021. Baugh currently serves as a commissioner for District 5.