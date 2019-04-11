TAMPA, Fla. — A diabetes prevention program is being offered in Hillsborough County to help those who would like to reduce their chances of developing Type 2 diabetes.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is hosting the National Diabetes Prevention program at no cost.

The goal is to help combat the growing threat of obesity -- a leading cause of the disease.

Trained lifestyle coaches guide participants through the process of developing healthy habits and achieving weight loss. Doctors say a five to seven percent weight loss can go a long way toward preventing or delaying Type 2 diabetes.

For a 200-pound person, that is approximately ten to 14 pounds.

Participants meet 24 to 26 times for about one hour. During the first four months, participants meet weekly. The following six months, participants meet once or twice per month.

To qualify for the program, a person must be overweight and be at risk of developing diabetes. .

According to the National Institutes of Health, risk factors include:

Classes are limited to approximately 15 people

Residents who are interested in the diabetes prevention program should call (813) 559-4188 or email programinfo@flhealth.gov.

