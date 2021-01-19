Diversity and inclusiveness top priority for Moffitt Cancer Center

Chief Diversity Officers says it's important to reflect the communities they serve.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we continue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and all he fought for, we wanted to take a closer look at diversity in the workplace.

Here in Tampa, Moffitt Cancer Center is leading the way with programs and initiatives to make everyone feel included and valued, whether they are an employee, patient or even a potential patient.

Moffitt Cancer Center serves many different types of people. Dr. B. Lee Green, VP of Diversity, says they want to make sure it's a place where everyone gets the best possible care.

"Cancer does not discriminate," Dr. Green said. "Cancer hits all of us all across the board regardless of what community you come from and we want to be the best cancer center that we can be and we know that the only way we can be the best cancer center is if we serve all of our community members the best way we possibly can."

They encourage that diversity in several ways.

Education: regular training sessions with team members. Community outreach: getting out into under-served communities to talk about cancer prevention and awareness. Data

Dr. Green says the data is the most important piece. "So if we look at our patient data and we see there may be some disparity we're seeing within Moffitt, we want to make sure we're doing whatever we need to do to address that particular disparity.

We also want to make sure when we look at our data of our team members, do we represent the communities that we serve? So we look at everybody across the board. Are we representative of the wonderful community that we have here in Tampa Bay."

Moffitt Cancer Center has been recognized for its diversity and inclusiveness. It is regularly in the top 10 of DiversityInc's top hospitals and health systems. It has been named a leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality and even a top 10 non profit company for executive women.

Dr. Green says all businesses and companies should be taking a hard look at diversity and following the data so they can directly represent the communities they serve.