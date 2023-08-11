CDC data suggests death by suicide is highest ever. In Florida, rate is higher than national average

Data from the Tampa Bay area suggests that rate is even higher than the state average.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: This report includes mention of suicide rates in Florida and the Tampa Bay area. Mental health resources are available here and at the end of this article.

According to new provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 49,449 people died by suicide in 2022 across the United States. This, according to the Associated Press, is the highest number ever recorded.

It's important to know this data has not been finalized, but the numbers reported show a troubling trend. Experts caution that suicide is complicated and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.

Here in Florida, data suggests people are dying by suicide at a higher rate than the national average. And here across the Tampa Bay area, that rate is even higher than the state average.

Provisional data shows in 2022, Florida had a rate of 15.8 when it came to suicide deaths, per 100,000 people. This is up slightly from 2021's official data rate of 15.4. In comparison, the provisional rate across the U.S. in 2022 was 14.9.

But those rates increase when looking at the 10 counties that make up the Tampa Bay area. The rate across Tampa Bay increased from 16.7 in 2021 to 18.1 in 2022.

These most recent rates would place suicide on the list of 10 leading causes of death in Florida. It remains among the 15 leading causes of death in the state. Heart disease is listed as the leading cause of death in Florida.

U.S. suicides steadily rose from the early 2000s until 2018, when the national rate hit its highest level since 1941. That year saw about 48,300 suicide deaths — or 14.2 for every 100,000 Americans.

The rate fell slightly in 2019. It dropped again in 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some experts tied that to a phenomenon seen in the early stages of wars and natural disasters when people pull together and support each other.

But in 2021, suicides rose by 4%. Last year, according to the new data, the number jumped by more than 1,000, to 49,449 — about a 3% increase vs. the year before. The provisional data comes from U.S. death certificates and is considered almost complete, but it may change slightly as death information is reviewed in the months ahead.

The largest increases were seen in older adults. Deaths rose nearly 7% in people ages 45 to 64, and more than 8% in people 65 and older. White men, in particular, have very high rates, the CDC said.

Many middle-aged and elderly people experience problems like losing a job or losing a spouse, and it's important to reduce stigma and other obstacles to them getting assistance, said Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer.

Suicides in adults ages 25 to 44 grew about 1%. The new data indicates that suicide became the second leading cause of death in that age group in 2022, up from No. 4 in 2021.

Despite the grim statistics, some say there is reason for optimism. A national crisis line launched a year ago, meaning anyone in the U.S. can dial 988 to reach mental health specialists.

The CDC is expanding a suicide program to fund more prevention work in different communities. And there's growing awareness of the issue and that it's OK to ask for help, health officials say.

There was a more than 8% drop in suicides in people ages 10 to 24 in 2022. That may be due to increased attention to youth mental health issues and a push for schools and others to focus on the problem, CDC officials said.