Health advisory issued for 2 Tampa beaches after high levels of bacteria detected

Swimming isn't recommended while the health advisory is in place.

TAMPA, Florida — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory Thursday for two different beaches in Tampa.

High bacteria levels were detected at Ben T. Davis and Picnic Island beaches after samples were taken and were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria.

"This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public," health leaders explain in a news release.

Both beaches will be re-sampled in a week. When results come back showing the water is within satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.

Usually, an advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.

"The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes," health leaders explain in the release. "The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage."

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000 and weekly since Aug. 5, 2002.