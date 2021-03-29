x
National Doctor’s Day takes on a whole new meaning

Amid all the struggles the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, doctors have dedicated themselves to keeping others safe.
Tuesday is National Doctor’s Day, and this year, the holiday holds even greater meaning.

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still working to see the light at the end of the tunnel.  As the vaccine rollout continues, cases are trending down, providing some hope toward a return to “normal.”

But the road to this point hasn’t been easy—and no one knows that better than doctors.

When COVID-19 first swept across the nation at the beginning of 2020, most of us sheltered in place in our homes in order to stay safe while doctors took to the front lines. They worked long, taxing hours in order to treat the influx of patients. Oftentimes, they even served as emotional support, comforting patients who couldn’t be with their families in their final hours.

Doctors fought through shortages of personal protective equipment. Some were forced to wear masks, meant for one-time use, for several days at a time. The CDC even revised its guidelines, allowing healthcare workers to reuse protective equipment, going against manufacturers' guidance.

Even when so much was unknown about the virus, doctors put themselves and their families at risk every day to come to work and treat patients in need. Many caught COVID-19 themselves, as they worked through crowded hospitals overwhelmed with patients. 

While we don't know exactly how many doctors tested positive for coronavirus, CDC data shows more than 450,000 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in more than 1,500 deaths.

Doctors and healthcare workers have been the backbone of the nation and the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us in celebrating their dedication and sacrifice on this National Doctors Day!

