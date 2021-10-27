Online breast cancer support group grows into in-person meetings

The group was created at the height of the pandemic for women impacted by breast cancer.

SARASOTA, Fla. — As we round out the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close. However, that doesn't mean the drive to connect cancer patients to resources ends.

A support group created at the height of the pandemic for women who are dealing with or have previously dealt with the struggles of breast cancer has grown to create more impact.

The group, called "Breast Cancer Survivors of Sarasota", was started by a six-year breast cancer survivor who lives in Sarasota.

"We are going through rough times that really just women can understand. The ability to find a community where you can open yourself and ask anything important to you is good," said Aleksandra Djilas of Sarasota.

The group which began on Facebook now holds in-person meetings every other week where women share their journeys, learn from and encourage others to keep fighting.

Djilas, who is also a nurse, said the trauma from her grandmother's death from breast cancer when she was 12 and her mother also being diagnosed with breast cancer has followed her throughout her life. She always had a concern about her breast health and educated herself ahead of her diagnosis at the age of 42. After she survived she found herself mentoring other women and helping them with locating resources.

"It started with my friend who I play tennis with. She got it and she really didn't have the chance to talk with anybody and through that I realized that not everyone can go through that and need more help," said Djilas.

She said, for many women, finding support and resources can be a challenge. This is something many survivors and breast health experts say is crucial for the cancer journey to recovery.

"It really does make a significant difference in helping people cope with their cancer diagnosis if they have emotional support from people that care about them," said Veronica Martinez, an oncology nurse navigator at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.