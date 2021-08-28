Pinellas County parents raise money for air filters in schools

A GoFundMe with a goal of $27,000 has been set up to help raise money.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Pinellas County parents are raising money to get air filters inside of schools.

“We can provide cleaner air inside classrooms which will ultimately benefit the community," Jennifer Shulman, a Pinellas County mother, said.

Shulman and several other parents started a GoFundMe, which already raised thousands of dollars. Right now, the goal is set to $27,000.

These parents are starting with one Pinellas County school, Midtown Academy. They hope to raise enough money to put filters in others schools.

"Our hope is that we can not only provide filters in classrooms and portables, but for others schools that just don’t have the HVAC systems to filter the air," Shulman explained.

Shulman said some classrooms don't have the proper filters, but funding is needed.

"We want to make sure we can take in the donations and redistribute them to all the classrooms that really need it," Shulman.

The cost for air filters vary, but Shulman said it could cost around $400 for one classroom.