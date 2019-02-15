KATHLEEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is extending a rabies alert for another 60 days following another positive rabies on a raccoon.

The alert was first issued Jan. 28 after a raccoon tested positive for the virus. Another raccoon has tested positive for the virus in the Jan Phyl Village area south of Auburndale.

The extension of the alert also expands the rabies alert area.

Rabies alert area in Polk County

North boundary: West Socrum Loop Road west to the Hillsborough County border

South boundary: Polk Parkway

East boundary: Berkeley Road south to and including Thornhill Road

West boundary: Hillsborough County border

The department of health said rabies can occur outside the alert area and domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should get medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Polk at (863)519-8300.

