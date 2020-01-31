CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Students and teachers at Crystal River Primary School in Citrus County may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the school district.

Parents were notified in a letter and callout sent on Thursday. School administrators, according to the Citrus County Chronicle, said that someone "who frequents the school campus may have tested positive for hepatitis A."

School district official, Lindsey Blair, said they are waiting on confirmation from the Florida Health Department. Due to HIPAA, Blair couldn't disclose if the potential carrier is a student, staff member or parent. She added that families are urged to get vaccinated.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver. The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu. Students who may show any present symptoms of illness are asked to consult a family healthcare provider immediately.

