Tampa General Hospital is launching a missing control-style command center that medical leaders say will improve patient care and make the hospital more efficient.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on-site Tuesday morning, as the medical facility becomes the fourth hospital in the world to open such a high-tech command center in partnership with GE Healthcare.

The facility will be known as CareComm and use artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to better coordinate care at lower costs.

"CareComm will smooth the patient’s journey so patients will be assigned rooms sooner, the medical team has more time to spend at the bedside, and potential roadblocks will be identified sooner," a hospital spokesperson said. "It’s part of Tampa General Hospital’s journey to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America."

The 8,000 square-foot center will be monitored by medical staff and features 38 large, wall-mounted computer screens. The hospital said it resembles a NASA Mission Control room.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

