Researchers: Warmer water can be cause for concern for flesh-eating bacteria

Among the rare bacteria that thrive in such conditions include Vibrio vulnificus.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's been lots of talk recently about how record-high temperatures are wreaking havoc on Florida's ecosystem.

Coral reefs are bleaching out weeks earlier than normal, which is bad for their health. But another big question is, what does that mean for your health?

Health experts said the warm waters are a good reminder to be cognizant of bacteria that may linger in the water, including the rare but deadly Vibrio vulnificus.

It's a bacterium found in seawater, often more common in warm, brackish waters, which makes them more prevalent during the summer.

While it's rare, infections can kill the most vulnerable people within days.

Exposure can happen through open wounds or cuts, or by consuming raw shellfish, typically oysters.

Those who are immunocompromised or have underlying diseases like liver disorder or diabetes may also be at risk of severe infection.

On top of the risk of death, limb amputations are also a risk to stop the spread of infection.

"They have to be very, very careful taking the undercooked or raw shellfish, particularly oyster," Dr. Afsar Ali, research associate professor at the University of Florida, said.

The topic has been part of Ali's studies for more than three decades.

Ali said part of his concern is that some people may not realize they have diseases or conditions that put them more at risk of a severe infection. He said about 30% of those severely infected will result in deaths.

So far this year, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 20 cases and four deaths.

You can see cases on a local below.

Hillsborough County: three cases, two of which are deaths

Sarasota County: two cases, one of which is a death

Polk County: one case, which is also a reported death

Dr. Tom Unnasch said those who have concerns may try wearing beach or wading shoes to avoid getting cuts from shells or rocks.

"It's not a very common type infection, but it's definitely one of those that you really don't want to get," Unnasch said.

Health experts are also closely watching how the hurricane season progresses. A strong storm can spur more Vibrio vulnificus cases as it did with Hurricane Ian last year.