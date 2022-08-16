Florida Holocaust Museum gifted $5M from the Florida Legislature

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Holocaust Museum hosted a check presentation to celebrate a transformational gift of $5 million from the Florida Legislature.
People gathered at the museum located in St. Petersburg Tuesday for the event.
These funds will support technological improvements to help students and visitors engage with Holocaust survivor stories and increase security for students, visitors, staff and the Museum's collection of almost 20,000 artifacts.
It was presented by State Representative Linda Chaney to aid the FHM as it works to develop and create strategies to combat the increase of antisemitism and other forms of intolerance across the state.
"Holocaust education is a critical need to combat the influx of hate crimes and antisemitic acts occurring in Pinellas County and statewide," a news release from the museum explained.
Museum leaders say their goal is to "equip the next generation to recognize intolerance and prejudice and give them the tools to respond in ways that improve our community."