Tampa Bay events: Honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Several memorials are scheduled Saturday across the bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

People plan to come together across the Tampa Bay area to honor the lives lost, with several events scheduled to commemorate the day.

Here are several of those:

Ceremony at the University of South Florida

An event will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Sarasota-Manatee campus of USF. It will feature guest speakers, a local children's choir, military and first responders.

It starts at 8:15 a.m.

Free breakfast for first responders in Bradenton

Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living in Bradenton will have free breakfast for first responders starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Honoring Our Heroes in Winter Haven

Polk County is hosting the 12th Annual "Honoring Our Heroes" event to honor all military, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Officials say that the Winter Haven Police Department will sponsor the event with help from the Winter Haven Fire Department.

In a press release, officials say there will also be a special tribute for the 13 military members who were killed in Afghanistan.

This free event will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at South Central Park in downtown Winter Haven.

Memorial run in Wesley Chapel

The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel is partnering with Tampa Premium Outlets to host a one-mile memorial run on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The run starts at 7:30 a.m. at the outlets and will be followed by a ceremony at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Memorial service in Palm Harbor

A 9/11 memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor.

The event will feature a speech from retired New York Fire Department and 9/11 first responder Garrett Lindgren. Singer Lee Greenwood will be the musical guest.

The U.S. Coast Guard will also have a helicopter fly-over.

Tiger Bay Club panel discussion in Tampa

A panel discussion will be held on the impact of 9/11 on Tampa Bay on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Cuban Club in Ybor City. The panel will feature former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco, Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano, Michael McPherson with the FBI and retired Col. DJ Reyes who served in Afghanistan.