Remembering the fallen: 9/11 memorials across Tampa Bay

See where you can pay your respects at locations across the bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It's a day many will never forget, with people across the country coming together to remember the lives that were lost.

One way of remembering that tragic day is through the many memorials scattered across the Tampa Bay area.

Here is a list of some of the memorials:

World Trade Center Memorial, Tampa

Sitting along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa are two hollow metal structures — a miniature representation of the twin towers. Inside one of those structures is an artifact — an actual piece of the World Trade Center.

According to the architecture company that designed the memorial, the World Trade Center artifact acts as a sundial.

"As the shadow of the artifact falls on the ground on the morning of September 11, the lower slab marks the duration of time from the first airplane's impact on the north tower to the subsequent collapse of the tower on September 11, 2001," Wilder Architecture's website reads.

9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial, Tampa

Probably the most recognizable memorial in Tampa, the 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial resides in Ybor City. Statues of first responders helping a person who's on their knees don't just conjure up memories of the attacks on the World Trade Center but honor the men and women who saved so many lives on that day.

A part of the memorial is a steel beam that came from the actual World Trade Center.

Tampa Premium Outlets Mall, Wesley Chapel

This memorial is the first of its kind in Pasco County. Encased in a glass frame are pieces of memorabilia that pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who did not return after responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

One artifact is a piece of a ladder from New York Fire Department Truck 18.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor

Built in 2012, this 9/11 memorial contains a twisted piece of steel "floating" between two 30-ton slabs of granite. A bright eternal flame sits at the base.

Surrounding the memorial are larger granite monuments with the engraved names of firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks — including one K-9 who died as well.

Rise 9/11 memorial, St. Petersburg

The plans for this memorial were announced two years ago.

Right next to a distillery in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District, designers plan to build a memorial that includes a 4,000 pound rusted, mangled piece of steel beam from the World Trade Center, believed to be one of the last pieces salvaged from Ground Zero.

Surrounding the steel beam would be a fountain, clay tiles — to which the community will be invited to add images, thoughts or prayers — and a 25-foot copper phoenix wing that will sit atop a pile of white limestone, which will signify the crumpled concrete once scattered across Ground Zero.

Unfortunately, the reason that description is not in the present tense is that COVID delayed progress on creating that memorial. However, organizers say they hope to have it complete by Saturday.

Patriots Park, Venice

Just off U.S. 41 in Venice is Patriots Park — a paved courtyard dedicated to veterans of world wars, police, firefighters and those who died during the 9/11 attacks. The memorial includes a 2-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center and rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

Oldsmar Fire Rescue, Oldsmar