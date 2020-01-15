FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 82nd Airborne Division is alerting families to be vigilant in protecting themselves on social media.

A spokesperson for the division confirmed families reported receiving “menacing messages” on social media. LTC. Mike Burns says they want to inform family members about resources available so they can avoid the threats. He says changing default privacy settings is key.

The messages were received by family members of service members, including some of those deployed in the Middle East. U.S. Central Command based at MacDill Air Force Base oversees the region. There are between 60 and 80,000 troops in CENTCOM’s Area of Responsibility.

A source told 10Investigates the message refers to Iran and threatens revenge. It reads in part: “pack up and get out of our country.”

CENTCOM says the reported messages are not something they would track. They explained it's each military unit to provide social media briefings to its members before any deployments.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, based on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, deployed earlier this month in the wake of tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

10News has reported on the sudden deployments impacting local families. It’s unclear if any military families in Tampa Bay have received messages.

You can find the guidelines the 82nd Airborne Division is telling families to use for social media here. Other resources for military family members can be found here.

