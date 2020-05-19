Woman who designed Florida's coronavirus dashboard gets removed from project

She says her commitment to transparency is part of the reason she is no longer allowed to manage the dashboard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Government and health leaders keep saying data is key to understanding the coronavirus. But, access to key information may be changing for Floridians. The person who has been an integral part of providing the latest data isn't doing it anymore -- and not by choice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has told Floridians he was going to make "data-driven" decisions about reopening the state. His critics have been actively questioning whether the state has sufficient information to safely reopen.

But whether there's enough information or not, Florida has repeatedly pointed to its COVID-19 dashboard as the best place for people to see how well the state is flattening its curve. Government officials have touted the dashboard as being recognized by the White House as a model for other states.

Well now, the person who designed it has been removed from the project.

Rebekah Jones was responsible for publishing COVID-19 data to the dashboard and answering questions from the public. She created the system, which tracked cases, deaths and hospitalizations on a daily basis.

That all changed earlier this month when she says she was taken off the dashboard.

She announced the change in an email dated May 15. It was sent to a group of people who get coronavirus updates and obtained by 10Investigates through a source at USF Health.

In the email, Jones said she's heard from many people about the dashboard going down, data being hidden and functionality changing, so she wanted to "clear up the confusion." She said her office stopped maintaining the system on May 5 "for reasons beyond" their control.

"I am no longer involved in the publication of data, fixing errors, answering questions, etc., in any shape or form," Jones explained in the email. "I helped them get it back running a few times but I have no knowledge about their plans, what data they are now restricting, what data will be added and when, or any of that."

Jones said she had concerns about what she described as "dramatic changes" that have occurred, but she said she couldn't provide insight.

"As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months. After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it," Jones wrote.

According to Jones, the state is making "a lot of changes" to how the data is presented.

"I would advise being diligent in your respective uses of this data," Jones wrote.

Jones had been a point of contact for 10Investigates after some discrepancies were popping up in the data being tracked daily.

On April 29, 10Investigates sent her specific pieces of data to look into. and she responded she was out of the office and would follow up with epi (epidemiology) when she returned. We did not hear from her again. Later that same day, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Health responded to the same data inquiry we had sent Jones with this statement:

"As noted in the Department’s publicly available reports, data is provisional and subject to change. As epidemiological investigations progress, data and new information is often uncovered. We strive to ensure our public information resources reflect the most up-to-date data available. We will continue to update this data as epidemiological investigations continue.

The Department’s commitment to transparency has been acknowledged throughout the nation. Our widely accessible and comprehensive data on the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, has been recognized by the White House and Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Trump Administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force. The State of Florida will continue to provide the most up-to-date information to arm Floridians with the tools and knowledge necessary to flatten the curve."

Then, this week, 10Investigates asked the Florida Department of Health whether Jones was still employed, but we have not yet heard back. An effort to reach her by her official Department of Health email was unsuccessful. The address is no longer active.

Reached by personal email, Jones said she was not making a comment at this time.

Health leaders have not yet responded to a request for comment from 10Investigates, but a spokesperson for the governor's office told the Miami Herald that although Jones is no longer involved, the Department of Health's Geographic Information Systems office in which she had been working, continues to manage and update the dashboard.

10Investigates spoke to Jay Wolfson, Dr.P.H., J.D. at USF Health. While he does not know the inside workings of this particular situation, he did say that he understands Jones is a highly certified architect of data.

Wolfson looks at the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard a few times a day and says data and transparency is key to understanding the coronavirus. We asked him about some of the comments made by Jones in her last email.

”The quality of those data the transparency of those data is incredibly important. I think Mrs. Jones was sharing her concern about those factors," Wolfson said.

