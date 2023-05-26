School board member's text could have implications for Just Elementary vote

Through a public records request, 10 Investigates obtained a text that shows how a member planned to vote during the May 9 meeting.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County School Board member was found texting about her vote during the controversial meeting to close Just Elementary School in West Tampa earlier this month, 10 Tampa Bay has learned.

A couple of experts from the First Amendment Foundation believe it could be a violation of the state's Sunshine Law when it comes to providing public access to governmental proceedings — and there are now questions about whether it will nullify the board's vote at the May 9 school board meeting. That’s where board members voted 4-3 to close Just Elementary. It was a contentious vote as the community was fighting to keep it open.

Board member Lynn Gray was the swing vote during the first meeting in April, expressing earlier she wanted to keep the school open but later sided with Superintendent Addison Davis to close it.

After filing a public records request for all text messages sent to and from board members that night, 10 Investigates received this message Gray sent to the entire board at 7:13 p.m. telling them all how she planned to vote. The text reads "I am done....my vote is yes."

This was sent at the same time as the school board was discussing whether to close the school. The vote did not happen until about 7:40 p.m.

One expert with the First Amendment Foundation says this is a clear violation of the Sunshine Law because board members are never to discuss board business in secret. On top of that, some believe it could be a reason to nullify the board's vote. A different expert for the foundation told 10 Investigates the district is going to have to weigh some big decisions.

"I think it is a violation. But the second question then is, does it invalidate the vote and doesn't need to be cured? Legally speaking to corroborate or validate the vote, or does it need to be cured for public trust? Those are going to be two different things. So the question is what to do about it. That's, that's the bigger question, I believe," said General Counsel for the Florida First Amendment Foundation Edward Birk.

We reached out to board member Gray who told us she had "no comment" and told us to reach out to the school board's attorney. We did — and have not yet heard back.

However, a spokesperson with Hillsborough County Public Schools provided the following statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"At the first reading, Ms. Gray voted to support the recommended boundary changes for Just Elementary School. At the second reading, she seconded the motion, which indicated she was again supportive of the boundary changes for Just Elementary School. Further the comments she made during Board discussion indicated she was supporting the motion.

"Ms. Gray says she inadvertently sent a message to a group text that is used for announcements or scheduling purposes with Board Members. Ms. Gray says there was no attempt to sway any Board Member to change their vote. In fact, the votes remained exactly the same between the first and second readings."

One another note for context — this school board vote is controversial in large part because of its location. It's on prime property along the riverfront where there have been conversations about redeveloping the land, although the superintendent insists selling the school is not in the plan.