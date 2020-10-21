Manatee County long-term care facility fined $8.6K by OSHA

Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC was cited for 'serious' violations in relation to COVID-19.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County long-term care facility has been fined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA.

10 Investigates has confirmed that Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC. was cited for three "serious" violations on October 2.

All three citations are listed under "respiratory protection" violations. According to documents from OSHA, the facility has been fined $8,675 for the "coronavirus-related citations."

10 Investigates told you earlier this year in a series of investigations into COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and nursing homes, that Braden River Rehab was one of the hardest hit facilities in Manatee County with 45 cases, at one time, of COVID-19.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the facility currently is listed to have 13 positive coronavirus cases among people who live there.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. in Bradenton is also listed on OSHA's site for "coronavirus-related citations" and was initially fined $9,639.

According to OSHA's website, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they have cited 85 establishments for violations relating to coronavirus. Penalties associated with those citations add up to $1,222,156.

10 Investigates has reached out to the facility for comment.

You can check the status of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities and nursing homes here.

