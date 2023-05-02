State lawsuit advances against Florida realty company accused of 'swindling' homeowners with 40-year contracts

Homeowners who signed contracts with MV Realty face litigation from the company as they await the results of the state's lawsuit.

A Hillsborough County judge this month denied the company's motion to dismiss, saying the case must move forward. 10 Investigates' cameras were the only ones there.

However, their signature locked them into a 40-year contract, something many say they did not realize. Breaking the contract often landed homeowners in court. But now, MV Realty finds itself the center of a lawsuit from the Florida Attorney General's office, which calls the company's entire business model "corrupt."

All they had to do was sign over exclusive rights for Delray Beach-based MV Realty to be their realtor if they ever decided to sell.

For thousands of homeowners across the state and nation, it sounded like a good deal: An offer to receive hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, with few questions asked.

When MV Realty offered Vivian Lopez of Riverview, Florida, $1,445 in exchange for exclusive rights to be her realtor if she ever decided to sell her home, she thought it sounded like a good deal — especially since she didn’t plan to move anytime soon.

So, she took the money and signed on the dotted line.

Less than one year later, she’s facing $14,483 in fees, and the company has filed a lawsuit to place a lien on her home.

"It's been extremely stressful,” she said.

Lopez is one of the thousands of homeowners across Florida who took part in MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program, which gives homeowners up-front cash if they agree to let the company be their exclusive realtor.

However, many don’t realize the contract for the program lasts 40 years and gets filed with the local courts as a public record. Attorneys say this filing operates like a lien on the homeowner’s property and clouds the title.

“What happens to the homeowner…if they go and try to sell the property through a different realtor not associated with them, MV Realty sues the homeowner for what we call an equitable lien against the property,” foreclosure attorney Ryan Torrens told 10 Investigates in December. “They ask for attorney's fees and…3% of the total value of the home, and that value is determined by MV Realty only.”

Homeowners across the state have been sharing their stories with 10 Investigates since last year.

Nicole McLean and Lawrence Grenier of Holiday said they almost lost their home due to the fines and fees they incurred dealing with MV Realty. The company filed a lawsuit against the couple last year. Several months after our report, MV Realty dropped the lawsuit.

“They’re preying on the poor,” Grenier said.

Lopez said she also feels MV Realty took advantage of her when she decided to sell her home. She says the company’s agents did not work hard enough to get a buyer, and when she switched realtors, MV Realty sued for an equitable lien against her property.

“We had one open house and no showings. I had the house on the market for like six months,” she said.

The company says Lopez faced legal action because she violated the Homeowner Benefit Agreement’s terms that require the company to represent the seller for six months.

A company spokesperson said in a statement:

"Ms. Lopez is a Homeowner Benefit Program participant. She was paid over $1400 by MV as compensation for the exclusive right to list her home. Ms. Lopez chose to list her home with another real estate company. Once MV contacted her regarding the listing, she agreed to take it down only to relist her home again in breach of her contract.

"Ms. Lopez accepted MV’s payment and knew her obligation, yet willfully violated her agreement."

Lopez’s new agent tells a different story, saying the six-month listing agreement with MV Realty had expired.