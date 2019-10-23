ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local school district voted to move forward with making sure kids on campus who need medical marijuana can have it.

The Pinellas County School Board approved a plan to make a policy for students who use medical marijuana on Tuesday night.

The move comes after 10Investigates found that not all the school districts in the Tampa Bay area have medical marijuana policies in place.

The investigation sparked statewide action that requires all districts to adopt a policy and procedure allowing students with medical marijuana prescriptions to take their medicine during the school day.

Right now, Hernando County is the only local school district that has a written policy.

Districts that have not adopted compliant medical marijuana policies must send a draft to the Department by Dec. 1 and notify the Department that they’ve adopted the policy by Dec. 31.

The public will be able to comment on the policy at a school board meeting scheduled for Dec. 10.

