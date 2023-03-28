Pinellas school to review Ruby Bridges movie after parent complaint

Ruby Bridges made history as a 6-year-old child when she became the first Black student to desegregate an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Amid statewide controversy over how African American history is taught in Florida schools, a movie on civil rights icon Ruby Bridges is now under review after a St. Petersburg parent filed a complaint stating the movie teaches students racial slurs and that “white people hate black people.”

The North Shore Elementary School parent filed the complaint on March 6, after about 60 second grade students watched the “Ruby Bridges” movie as part of a Black History Month lesson.

Ruby Bridges made history as a 6-year-old child when she became the first Black student to desegregate an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960. She had to be escorted to school by federal marshals and once told CBS News she spent the entire school year in a classroom with just her and a teacher after white parents pulled their children from her class in protest.

According to Pinellas County Schools spokesperson Isabel Macareñas, parents received permission slips that included a link to the “Ruby Bridges” movie trailer two weeks ahead of the viewing.

Of about 60 students, two parents opted out of allowing their child to watch. One of those parents filed a formal complaint with the district, triggering a review process by the school-based Instructional Materials Review Committee.

Macareñas said this does not ban the movie from the school but does put viewing it at the school on hold.

“The principal made the decision not to show it again, if requested, pending the committee’s decision,” she said in a statement.

She also clarified that this review process is only taking place at North Shore Elementary School and does not impact other schools.

“Pinellas County Schools has not removed the movie ‘Ruby Bridges’ from all schools. The movie remains available through the district’s licensed movie library,” she said in a statement.

The school committee is set to meet before the end of the academic year to review the movie challenge. Decisions made by this committee can be appealed to the District Committee for Challenged Materials.

The challenge to the Ruby Bridges film comes as the district weighs a ban on The Bluest Eye by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison after a parent challenged the book based on a passage about rape.

New rules from the Florida Department of Education telling media specialists to “err on the side of caution” have created confusion for many districts across the state as it relates to books and instructional material related to race, sexuality and gender.

Mascareñas said a final decision is expected on The Bluest Eye by April.

Back in January, the Florida Department of Education sent a formal letter to the College Board — a non-profit organization geared toward guiding students through the advanced placement program, SAT suite and more — rejecting the Advanced Placement African American studies course for high schools across the state. The Office of Articulation said, “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

Among concerns with the course include, covering a unit of intersectionality, which the state says is foundational to critical race theory — a subject banned in Florida schools, the Black Lives Matter movement and activism, and Black queer studies.

The College Board in February fired back against the Department of Education calling their characterization of course materials "slander" and politically motivated.

"We deeply regret not immediately denouncing the Florida Department of Education’s slander, magnified by the DeSantis administration’s subsequent comments, that African American Studies 'lacks educational value,'" the statement reads in part. "Our failure to raise our voice betrayed Black scholars everywhere and those who have long toiled to build this remarkable field."

The state said the course promotes the idea that modern American society oppresses Black people, other minorities and women and uses articles by critics of capitalism.

DeSantis addressed the back-and-forth in a news conference and even hinted at looking elsewhere for educational services for Florida high schools.