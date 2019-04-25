Semi-Safe: Other drivers often pay the price in deadly large truck crashes

10Investigates learned truck crashes in the state of Florida have gone up from 23,515 in 2014 to 32,513 in 2018.

But it’s not the truck drivers who are paying the ultimate price.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says 72 percent of those who died in these crashes were in the other vehicles.

So, why the increase? In 2017, a report from the Florida Department of Transportation shows that speeding was the most frequent driver-related factor in crashes involving large trucks.

That’s why Steve Williams, the CEO of Maverick Transportation, a mid-sized trucking company based in the Midwest, goes above and beyond with safety technology on his vehicles.

“We’ve historically tested and beta-tested different safety technology and that’s been very beneficial for example collision avoidance system, lane departure alert, roll stability control a lot of critical even recordings, forward-facing cameras," Williams said. "The whole platform you know there are those have historically been done and now there are companies aggregating all the safety systems and selling those as packages if you will. And those have been very, very, very, very evident on improving our safety performance."

With the 1,800 trucks the company has on the road every day, it had only one reportable department of transportation accident last year. A reportable accident involves either an injury or the truck having to be towed.

“We put up some of the best safety records in the 40-year history of the company,” Williams said.

One piece of technology that Williams uses in all his trucks is a speed limiter. It caps the speed a truck can travel. It’s in every single truck built since 1992, but there’s no federal requirement the limiter be turned on in a truck.

“Our speeds are set at 65 and that’s all done with software in the truck. I think there are 8 or 10 different computers on a truck today,” Williams said.

