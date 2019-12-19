TAMPA, Fla. — It is a big win for a Tampa mother in her push to fund research for childhood cancers.

It’s now up to President Trump to close a gap in cancer legislation signed by President Obama in 2013.

10Investigates shared the EMMY award-winning story of Monica Angel's 5-month-old daughter Emmi Grace. Emmi Grace died in 2016 after her mother says she was treated with chemotherapy drugs designed and approved for adults.

Angel has lobbied lawmakers to do more to help research better treatments for children with cancer. She found the recalcitrant cancers act and noticed pediatric cancers were not included.

She decided to change that and wrote new language to include childhood cancers. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved it as part of its health spending bill.

Once signed by President Trump, this bill will direct the National Cancer Institute to place a higher priority for research dollars to go toward the deadliest cancers which will now include childhood cancers.

