10 Investigates prompts major change of thousands of potentially dangerous guardrails in Florida

FDOT says one-third of guardrails in Florida will be repaired or replaced by December.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One by one – parents of young people killed after their car or truck drove off the roads and hit improperly installed guardrails shared their stories.

“I miss him so much,” Christy DeFilippo, Hunter Burn’s mom, said.

Burns died after the truck he was driving crashed into a guardrail off of southbound Interstate 75 in Manatee County, just north of the exit for University Parkway in Sarasota.

“Hunter was the most amazing human. He just lit up the room when he walked in,” DeFilippo explained. "He had the biggest personality. He was loved by so many people."

Steve Eimers previously said he knew his daughter's situation was critical.

“I said, 'Would there be any transports?' and they said, 'No,'" Eimers told 10 Investigates back in February. “I didn’t need a police officer to knock on my door at that point. I knew my daughter was dead.”

His daughter Hannah died at 17 years old after her car crashed into a guardrail on a Tennessee highway.



Both guardrails Hannah and Hunter hit were found to be improperly installed.



Since Hannah’s death, Eimers has advocated for safer guardrails on the roads. After Eimers helped 10 Investigates locate dozens of improperly installed guardrails on Florida roads, the Florida Department of Transportation said they would conduct a statewide review.

That was back in February. Now, the department tells 10 Investigates they identified one-third of their guardrails need to be replaced or repaired.

They sent this statement:

“The Florida Department of Transportation has reviewed 100% of the 26,000 guardrail installations across all state-owned roadways to ensure compliance. Through this review, roughly 1/3 of the trailing end treatments, end terminals, and crash cushions qualified for some sort of repair while the remainder of our inventory involved relatively minor routine maintenance and repairs, such as replacing reflective markings and ground grading improvements.”

“That is literally less than one year that we spoke to you. How incredible is this? I said in the beginning, if we could save one person by sharing Hunter’s story, this will bring so much change,” DeFilippo said.

FDOT also says they accelerated all routine maintenance, meaning the department is not waiting for the two-year cycle guardrail systems typically go through for any needed maintenance to ensure all guardrails on state-owned facilities meet current maintenance standards.

An FDOT spokesperson said, “We anticipate we will complete all work by the end of December. To date, repairs and routine maintenance to our entire inventory are 60% complete.”

“In 7 years of doing guardrail advocacy against the United States, for calls for replacement from California to Maine to Florida to Ontario,” Eimers said, fighting back tears. “I’ve never seen a response this magnitude. It’s unprecedented. It’s unprecedented.

FDOT is also working closely with our asset maintenance contractors to ensure relevant training on installation requirements and procedures is provided and followed statewide.