TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Despite promises to finally send months of toll-by-plate invoices to tens of thousands of Floridians in October, the state has decided to delay those invoices until after the November 6 election.

The state’s failed SunPass upgrade in June left hundreds of thousands of drivers with unexpected and sometimes inexplicable charges on their accounts.

Tens of thousands of Floridians are about to get hit with monster toll bills they aren’t expecting. But first....Election Day! — Noah Pransky - WTSP (@noahpransky) October 19, 2018

But nearly a million SunPass account holders pay via the toll-by-plate (TBP) option, which has not processed invoices in nearly five months.

While initial billing delays and mistakes appear to have been a result of contractor and FDOT failures, the state has refused to tell 10Investigates if it was unable to send TBP invoices in October, as previously promised, or it just chose to wait until after the election.

Governor Scott, who oversees FDOT and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, has less than three weeks left to make his closing argument in a tight battle in a tight Senate race with Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Also newsworthy: customers will only have four months to pay off those large Toll-by-Plate #SunPass bills instead of the nearly six months originally promised by the state.



Merry Christmas Florida! — Noah Pransky - WTSP (@noahpransky) October 19, 2018

Despite the delay in sending customers their TBP invoices, the state announced Friday it still would make customers pay off their five months of backlogged charges by February 28, a period of less than four months from when they receive the bills.

When the plan was to mail four months of backlogged bills were going to be mailed in October, FDOT originally said customers would have nearly six months to pay off their invoices.

The state is continuing to waive all fines and penalties and its press release Friday said it would continue to - at least for TBP customers - until Feb. 28.

FDOT says toll invoice payments can be made any time prior to customers receiving their invoices by calling the SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA(1-888-865-5352) or by visiting a SunPass Walk-in Center (visit SunPass.com for locations).

The SunPass Customer Service Center is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers have the option of selecting Virtual Hold to keep their place in line for a customer service representative to call them back.

