EMAIL: Send your SunPass bills and stories to us at tips@wtsp.com

Aug. 14, 2018: After two months of questions, Gov. Scott finally announces an inspector general investigation into the SunPass disaster and how it was managed by FDOT and its contractors.

State also announces $800,000 of fines against Conduent's $343 million contract, and that the backlog of nearly 200 million toll transactions has finally been cleared. However, customer service problems continue as the expedited backlog processing has made it difficult for some drivers to afford their toll bills and verify the accuracy of backlogged charges.

Aug. 10, 2018: 10Investigates asks Gov. Scott for a fourth time about the lack of an investigation and lack of fines issued. For the first time, he says the state is "going through the process" to fine contractor Conduent. Meanwhile, customers tell 10News the wait times to speak to customer service representatives range in the 1-to-2-hour range.

Aug. 9, 2018: State Rep. Kristin Jacobs (D-Coconut Creek) sends a letter to Gov. Scott asking for the removal of FDOT Secretary Mike Dew for a "lack of accountability and transparency" regarding the SunPass problems and for ignoring questions from lawmakers. Within an hour of the story appearing on WTSP.com, Dew finally responds to Jacobs.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Aug. 8, 2018: Conduent reports $1.4 billion in Q2 revenues, telling investors it doesn't anticipate its massive SunPass problems will impact its bottom line. FDOT leaders and Gov. Scott's office still maintain they're exploring penalties for the company's failures, but 69 days into the disruptions, they have yet to announce any. No investigation has been launched yet into what went wrong.

Additionally, 10Investigates reports the state is expediting processing on its tens of millions of backlogged tolls, creating new customer service problems that are bogging down SunPass phone lines. Drivers hit with unexpectedly large - and sometimes mysterious - toll charges are responsible for reviewing each transaction; according to the user agreement, drivers are responsible for identifying any errors on their bills.

Aug. 2, 2018: In his third interview with 10Investigates on the SunPass topic, Gov. Rick Scott says refunds will be issued to customers whose bank accounts are overdrafted due to unpredictable toll charges. But when asked why no investigation has been launched yet or why no fines have been levied against the company being blamed for the problems, Scott again fell back on a vague response that "they'll be held accountable."

Aug. 1, 2018: Internal documents obtained by 10Investigates reveal FDOT projected its toll backlog to continue into September, even though the agency continues to put out optimistic press releases and tell reporters it doesn't know when the backlog might be cleared.

July 30, 2018: U.S. Sens. Bill Nelson and Gary Peters are calling for a federal investigation into Conduent for mismanaging the toll system in several states. The two senators sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging the agency to take action against Conduent.

July 25, 2018: 10Investigates reveals Gov. Scott was fundraising with the founder of Conduent in the weeks leading up to SunPass' failed launch. And his friend and lobbyist Brian Ballard, who represents Conduent, was raising hundreds of thousands for the governor's Senate campaign.

July 24, 2018: Gov. Scott implies to 10Investigates he's satisfied with FDOT's handling of the crisis and that he's not considering waiving tolls for the drivers still awaiting more than 100 million transactions to hit their accounts.

10Investigates asks the governor why month-old questions have gone ignored; Gov. Scott promises answers. A day later, FDOT publicly confirms for the first time what 10Investigates had been reporting: its massive backlog of toll transactions is more than 100 million. In fact, FDOT says the backlog sits at 170 million, including tens of millions of violations and toll-by-plate transactions that have not yet been sent out.

July 18, 2018: Internal FDOT emails, obtained by 10Investigates, detail coordinated efforts among agency executives to downplay SunPass' growing problems and keep pushing out optimistic talking points to Florida drivers anxious for answers.

Hours after the story went live, FDOT announced the consultant who suggested more transparency would no longer be working for the agency.

State Rep. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, also pens a letter to Gov. Scott asking for an investigation, termination of Conduent's contract, and the suspension of payments "for those who may have been affected by the outage."

July 17, 2018: 10Investigates reveals FDOT didn't cease all payments to Conduent; it has continued to pay the company hundreds of thousands of dollars from other contracts, even as it was flirting with default on its SunPass contract. 10Investigates also estimates the toll backlog has hovered near 140 million - without significant reduction - for about a week.

July 16, 2018: As expected, FDOT Secretary Mike Dew informs Conduent the state will not make payments on the SunPass contract to the contractor while problems persist.

July 15, 2018: 10Investigates reveals the state is unable to correctly process any toll-by-plate transactions, which account for tens of millions of dollars a month. And industry insiders confirm the state has yet to make a significant reduction in its massive backlog of more than 100 million toll transactions, dating back to early June.

July 12, 2018: 10Investigates questions and public records requests continue to go largely unanswered, and the state also still cannot provide information about additional customer service resources it will staff to handle an expected onslaught of problems. But for the first time, the company responsible for 42 days of disruptions and wrongful customer charges acknowledges its mistakes.

Conduent's president claims the company has fixed website problems and SunPass Plus problems at airport parking lots, but 10News viewers continue to report issues. The state claims 32.5 million tolls have been processed; it still won't provide numbers on the backlog.

July 9, 2018: The state continues to slowly process tolls, but not fast enough to reduce its 100-million-plus transaction backlog. FDOT/FTE continue to fail to answer 10Investigates questions and records requests, releasing information almost exclusively through press releases, assuring customers the problems are under control and the contractor will be "held accountable." But the state can't answer 10Investigates questions about how they will hold the contractor accountable.

July 5, 2018: Documents obtained by 10Investigates reveal the state of Florida continued to award contractor Conduent more money while problems with the new system's expected launch mounted, growing a $287 million contract to more than $343 million. A state audit also cited FDOT for not putting proper financial penalties in-place in case Conduent failed to fulfill its contract duties.

The documents were obtained by 10Investigates through the state CFO's office when public records requests to FTE/FDOT went unanswered. 10Investigates also documented how Conduent's top lobbyist is a close friend of Governor Rick Scott.

July 3, 2018: FDOT and FTE start sending out press releases touting their successful processing of toll transactions. However, the 4 million toll transactions are not enough to keep up with new tolls accumulating each day, and sources tell 10Investigates the backlog has far surpassed 100 million.

July 2, 2018: Sources in Tallahassee confirm to 10Investigates that FDOT is finally ready to start processing a small number of the month-old transactions. Larger numbers of transactions are likely to start posting after the July 4 holiday. FDOT and FTE continue to ignore specific 10Investigates questions and fail to respond to public records requests from mid-June.

June 28, 2018: The state continues to ignore specific 10Investigates questions about the SunPass system failure and plans for restoration, but FTE and FDOT put contractor Conduent on notice the contractor is in danger of defaulting. Payments are halted on the lucrative contract.

June 26, 2018: 10Investigates exposes the troubled background of Conduent, the contractor in charge of the "six-day" maintenance project and how Florida likely had knowledge of the issues in at least four other states.

Even though the state continues to say it is withholding processing "to better serve the customer and avoid unintended consequences" - and it won't release numbers of its transaction backlog - 10Investigates reports FTE is not processing tolls because it is unable and 26 days of inactivity likely has the state 100 million transactions behind.

When asked about the problems, Governor Scott tells 10Investigates he will make sure FDOT does its job.

June 21, 2018: As the state continues to downplay the extent of its SunPass problems, 10Investigates reports more than 50 million toll transactions are sitting in a computer backlog. In response to continued questions about the customer service problems, FDOT announces it will waive all late fees and penalties incurred by drivers.

June 19, 2018: 10Investigates breaks the news that millions of toll transactions are going unprocessed and despite state claims of website restoration, customers continued to report problems accessing their accounts and receipts they need to document expenses. In response to 10Investigates questions, FTE sends an email to all customers assuring that it will soon process transactions, "which is anticipated to begin as early as the end of the week."

June 13, 2018: 10News starts covering the frustrations of SunPass customers who cannot access their accounts online. The Florida Turnpike Enterprise blamed the problems on a "high volume of people trying to log onto their accounts." A FTE webpage detailing the planned maintenance, posted in May, was removed.

June 6, 2018: Maintenance of the SunPass starts at 7 p.m. It was scheduled to come back at 9 a.m. Monday, June 11.

June 1, 2018: SunPass suspends toll processing ahead of anticipated system rebuild. Toll charges are recorded, but not processed to customer’s accounts.

Want to view an interactive timeline of the SunPass maintenance woes? Click or tap here

Send your stories and complaints confidentially to 10Investigates' Noah Pransky on Facebook or email him at npransky@wtsp.com.

►Click or tap here to email SunPass customer service. The phone number is 1-888-865-5352. Find in-person customer service centers by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

© 2018 WTSP