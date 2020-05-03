PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — James Dailey, 73, has been on death row in Florida for decades.

He and Jack Pearcy were convicted for the 1985 murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio in Pinellas County. But, Dailey was the only one sentenced to death.

They both are expected to appear Thursday morning in court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in September signed a death warrant for Dailey. The execution was originally set for Nov. 7 at Florida State Prison. However, a Federal District Court Judge issued a temporary stay of execution that lifted on Dec. 30.

A new execution date has yet to be set.

Since his conviction, Dailey and his attorneys have been fighting to prove his alleged innocence. During Thursday's court hearing, Dailey's team is asking for "production of additional public records" related to Pearcy's apparent confession.

On Dec. 18, 2019, attorney Joshua Dubin visited Pearcy at Sumter Correctional Institution. According to court documents, Pearcy signed a declaration saying that he alone killed Boggio and "that James Dailey was not involved in any way."

However, in a deposition last week, Pearcy said what he told detectives 35 years ago is actually the truth -- that Dailey killed Boggio.

Pearcy claimed his innocence and said his previous alleged confessions were to keep Dailey's case going and prevent him from being executed.

In the transcript, filed in court last week, Pearcy also said he won't testify in the court hearing.

