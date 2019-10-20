KATHLEEN, Fla. — The Polk County School District released images Sunday afternoon of the damage inside Kathleen Middle School.

An EF-2 tornado ripped through the town late Friday night.

No injuries were reported but the school along with dozens of homes were damaged.

Classes at Kathleen Middle have been canceled Monday and Tuesday.

