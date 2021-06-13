13-year-old girl bitten by shark in Fernandina Beach

The child suffered minor cuts on her right foot and ankle.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A 13-year-old child is expected to be OK after being bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon in Fernandina Beach, according to the Fire Department.

Authorities said the shark bite happened at Seaside Park on Fletcher Avenue near Beach Access #20 around 2:26 p.m.

Lifeguards found a 13-year-old girl with minor cuts on her right foot and ankle, authorities said. After being notified of the incident, lifeguards closed the immediate waters to swimmers for safety reasons.

At this time authorities have taken all precautions to alert beachgoers of the dangers in the water, and Lifeguard Zone Supervisors are continuing to monitor the beaches for any presence of dangerous marine life, the Fire Department said.

Double-red flags were lowered after two hours at the location of the incident, and the water is now back open to the public.

Authorities said the child is currently stable with non-life-threatening injuries. The child was unaware of the type of animal that bit her.