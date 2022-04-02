2 struck by lightning leaving Raymond James Stadium parking lot

The two attended the New York Yankees spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people leaving a baseball game were transported to the hospital after being struck by lightning Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., Tampa police responded to parking lot 1 at Raymond James Stadium and found two people struck by lightning. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, according to authorities.

The two were leaving the New York Yankees spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.