HUDSON, Fla. -- The Coast Guard on Thursday rescued a diver who had been missing for nearly a day.

Two divers, ages 34 and 57, were reported missing from their boat Wednesday 30 miles west of Hudson. The Coast Guard was dispatched around 4 p.m.

A captain reported last seeing the two men near the RJ Thompson wreck and said the men never resurfaced.

The 34-year-old man was found and rescued around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday southeast of the dive site. He was checked out at Air Station Clearwater and had no injuries.

The 57-year-old diver, however, wasn't rescued until 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Amazingly, after a night in the water, he had no serious injuries either.

A press conference is expected later today to offer more information about the rescue.

