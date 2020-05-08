'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa Police Department vandalized

TAMPA, Fla. — The 'Back the Blue' mural in front of the Tampa Police Department wasn't even up for a week before it was vandalized.
The mural, painted over the weekend, is meant to be a show of support. On Wednesday morning, it looked like there was paint splashed over it.
The mural was created quietly overnight Saturday by a group of about 40 people who wanted to show support to the department. Two groups headed the project, Back the Blue Florida and Community Patriots of Tampa.
Tampa police said they knew the mural was vandalized but didn't have much more information.
The mural was not a project affiliated with the city of Tampa's mural program, and the city said it was "unfortunate" the proper process was not followed.
