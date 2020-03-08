x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

hillsboroughcounty

'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa Police Department

The mural was painted by a group of about 40 people who wanted to show support to the department.
Credit: WTSP

TAMPA, Fla. — A message outside the Tampa Police Department is meant to be a show of support: "Back the Blue."

The mural was painted quietly overnight Saturday by a group of about 40 people who wanted to show support to the department. Two groups headed the project, Back the Blue Florida and Community Patriots of Tampa.

“We had people that were just walking past the site while we were working last night who picked up rollers and joined in with us and while they did that, they would send messages back home to people who were with law enforcement," said organizer Kelli Campbell with Back the Blue Florida.

The mural is on East Madison Street, right next to the department.   

Organizers say they received a permit from the city to complete the project Saturday night.

“This is a very visible, very big statement that says we are here," Campbell said. "There are many of us. We care about you. We care about you going out every day putting your life on the line for us.  

"We support everything that you are doing, and that we know that the majority of law enforcement are good people."

The mural is not a project affiliated with the city of Tampa's mural program, but 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Mayor Jane Castor and Police Chief Brian Dugan for comment.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter