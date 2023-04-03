Schools committee to decide whether to ban Ruby Bridges film

The committee will meet Monday to review a complaint about the film on the civil rights icon after a parent wrote it teaches that "white people hate black people."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a parent complaint about a movie on civil rights icon Ruby Bridges prohibited future showings at North Shore Elementary in St. Pete pending review, a school committee will meet Monday to determine the film's fate.

"It's apparent that individuals are trying to rewrite history and virtually erase African American contributions," said Goliath Davis, columnist and former St. Pete deputy mayor, who first wrote about the complaint in The Weekly Challenger.

News that the school had pulled the movie quickly made headlines across the nation. A parent at North Shore complained the movie taught racial slurs and that "white people hate black people."

According to Pinellas County Schools spokesperson Isabel Mascareñas, about 60 second graders watched the movie, with parent permission, as part of a Black History Month lesson. The permission form included a link to the movie trailer.

The parent who filed the complaint did not allow his or her student to watch the movie and said it is more appropriate for 8th graders.

The parent's actions, however, did not just impact their child but led to the movie being pulled until a School-Based Instructional Materials Review Committee can weigh a decision.

Related Articles Pinellas school to review Ruby Bridges movie after parent complaint

Ruby Bridges made history as a 6-year-old when she integrated an all-white school in New Orleans. This inspired the iconic Norman Rockwell painting titled, "The Problem We All Live With."

Federal marshals escorted Bridges into her school where she learned alone with her teacher for the entire school year because white parents had pulled their children in protest.

"If [Ruby] endured that, there's nothing wrong with teaching second graders or others that behavior was wrong," Davis said.

The School-Based Instructional Materials Review Committee will meet Monday at 4:15 p.m. at North Shore Elementary. The meeting is open to the public. Decisions can be appealed to the District Committee for Challenged Materials.