Five-county TD Tampa Bay bus services to resume

TD Tampa Bay provides bus services to people who are transportation disadvantaged because of age, income, or disability. The service is provided by TBARTA.

TAMPA, Fla — Imagine needing to get somewhere but not having the means to do it. It may sound simple, but it's the reality for many people who may not have access to a car, bus services, or the financial means to pay for rideshare services.

To address this need, the Florida legislature allocated $1 million for TD Tampa Bay transportation services to resume this year. The budget has been approved by the state legislature, but still needs Governor Ron DeSantis' signature before it's formally finalized.

The transportation services will be offered in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, and Pinellas counties for a $6 flat-rate fee. Riders can use these services to travel across the county, helping address transportation barriers that may prevent people from attending doctor's appointments in other counties.