Venice charter captain finds 6-inch megalodon shark tooth

Experts call this a "holy grail" find. Charter Captain Michael Nastasio found this tooth while diving.

VENICE, Fla. — Michael Nastasio has been diving for years off the shores of beaches in Venice, Florida. He's a charter captain with a knack for finding megalodon shark teeth.

Two weeks ago, he was on a dive. The last one in the water. And just minutes into that dive, he came across what experts call the "holy grail" of shark teeth finds: a 6-inch megalodon shark tooth.

Nastasio can now add "member of the 6-inch club" to his resume. A title, in the shark teeth hunting community, that comes with bragging rights, respect and maybe a twinge of envy from those searching for the same.

For every inch long a megalodon shark tooth is, it's estimated to size the shark at ten feet. This means the tooth Nastasio landed would be more than roughly 60 feet. That's about the size of a bowling lane.

Well after 10 years of hunting Venice for a whole 6 inch Megalodon shark tooth I did it. I was last one in the water and... Posted by Michael Nastasio on Friday, October 15, 2021