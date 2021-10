FHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, 22, was left with minor injuries.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A car was driving northbound in the outside lane of I-75 when the driver lost control of the car Friday night, FHP reports.

The 23-year-old woman from Bradenton lost control of the car near Mile Marker 233 and collided with the guardrail, troopers say. The car came to rest in the area of the crash.

FHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger, 22, was left with minor injuries.