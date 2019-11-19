INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County leaders denied the library system's request for $2,700 to fund a digital subscription to the New York Times, citing fiscal concerns.

That is a different reason from the one that garnered national media attention earlier this month, with Commissioner Scott Carnahan calling the outlet "fake news" during an Oct. 24 meeting.

"I don't want the New York Times in this county. I don't like them. It's fake news," Carnahan said. He later explained, "Fake news, I agree with President Trump.

"They can take that money and do something else with it...I support Donald Trump."

"What’s done here today will be watched by the whole world," warned resident Bud Hurley, as the board heard public comments.

Commissioners ultimately voted 3-2 against the digital subscription, with commissioners Carnahan, Ron Kitchen Jr. and Jimmie T. Smith voting no, according to the Citrus County Chronicle.

Commissioners Jeff Kinnard and Chairman Brian Coleman supported it.

Carnahan reportedly did not use the phrase "fake news" in his reasoning to deny the request, saying it was a financial issue.

"You have needs and you have wants. This is a want," Carnahan said.

The Citrus County Chronicle originally reported Sandy Price, the chairwoman for the library system's advisory board, was disappointed in the Board of Commissioners' decision not to fund a digital subscription.

The county already pays $3,000 a year for a print subscription available at all four regional libraries.

"Someone's personal political view does not have a place in deciding what library resources are available for the entire county," Price told the Chronicle. "Libraries have to ensure all points of view are represented."

Commissioners were presented what appeared to be a compromise: cancel the library’s $3,000 a year print subscription and instead sign up for the Times’ digital subscription so the system's 70,000 library cardholders would have access anywhere.

It would be a cost savings of $300.

But that idea just had some residents digging their heels in deeper.

“If you guys wanna read the New York Times, pay for it. Don’t ask me to pay for it,” resident Barry Cooper said.

April McGlocklin disagreed, but not because she particularly likes the paper.

"I do not support the New York Times," she said, adding, “I support the first amendment. The Constitution.

"I detest censorship."

