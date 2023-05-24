Citrus deputy in critical condition after being hit by driver near Lecanto High

Deputy Andy Lahera was hit and injured while directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway.

LECANTO, Fla. — A deputy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Tuesday night following a high school graduation, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:00 p.m., Deputy Andy Lahera was standing at the interaction of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway after Lecanto High School's graduation when a driver going south on South Lecanto Highway struck him, deputies wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office said life-saving measures were performed at the scene, but Lahera had to be flown in a medevac helicopter to a nearby trauma center due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating this incident. No further details were provided, the sheriff's office said.