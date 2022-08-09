Citrus sheriff: Road rage crash leaves motorcyclist on life support

Kristopher Hite allegedly swerved into a motorcyclist, causing a violent crash, according to the sheriff's office.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man accused of arguing with a motorcyclist and causing a crash in which the rider flipped "violently" throughout the air, authorities said.

Kristopher Hite, a 35-year-old from Homosassa, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted vehicular homicide and child neglect, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say the road rage incident began on July 28 with Hite and the motorcyclist yelling at each other at a stoplight. According to witnesses, Hite and the motorcyclist sped northward.

When Hite saw the motorcyclist approach from behind, he swerved his SUV into the rider's lane and hit him, which caused "both the victim and motorcycle to flip repeatedly in the air violently" in the area of North Suncoast Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was said to have been put on life support and in critical condition. Hite's girlfriend and young son were in the SUV, deputies said.

"This incident was irresponsible and preventable," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "Allowing a negative interaction with another motorist to escalate to road rage puts everyone in jeopardy and demonstrates a reckless disregard for other motorists and passengers."