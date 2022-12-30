Citrus County woman accused of shooting, killing uncle

Sammantha Driggers is in jail on a $500,000 bond.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is accused of shooting her uncle to death during a family gathering.

Sammantha Driggers was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say they responded just before 3 p.m. to a home on North Columbus Street about a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, they came across 44-year-old Matthew Driggers with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, the news release states.

Aid was given to Matthew Driggers, but he died at the home.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Sammantha Driggers shot her uncle. She was still inside the home and was arrested.

"A family gathering to celebrate the holiday season should have been a time of happiness, but instead turned deadly in an instant," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement.

"This act of violence has shocked our community and will affect this family forever. I am proud of the quick response of CCSO deputies and detectives that ensured this incident was isolated and the community was safe. Our thoughts go out to this family as they begin the long process of healing."

Sammantha Driggers is in jail on a $500,000 bond.